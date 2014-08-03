Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Wilfried Bony missed a penalty in Swansea City's 3-1 win at Reading

Swansea City boss Garry Monk believes he can help striker Wilfried Bony become an even better player.

The club's £12m record signing from Vitesse Arnhem in August 2013, scored 25 goals in his first season with Swansea.

The 25-year-old, who scored twice in the World Cup for the Ivory Coast, has been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

"I've said all along how important Wilfried is to us," Monk said.

"For me I feel I can help him become an even better player this season.

"I think we saw a very good Wilfried last season.

"With the work ethic he has and the way we try and work, I just feel he can be an even better player this season.

"He's a great person to work with and we enjoying working with him."

Bony missed a penalty as Swansea continued their preparations for the new Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Championship side Reading.

Monk has previously insisted Bony is not for sale and said he had received no "concrete" offers for Bony or any other Swansea City player during the summer.

"There's nothing you can do unless there's a concrete offer for any one of your players," Monk said.

"In terms of all that side of it, it doesn't matter to me because it's all speculation.

"I can't stop what's being said in the papers, the media or the social networks. That's part of what it is.

"All I do is deal with the day to day stuff.

"Wilfried's our player and I think you see again from his commitment where his head's at."