Huddersfield Town 0-4 Bournemouth

Callum Wilson moved from Coventry over the summer

Callum Wilson scored twice on his full Bournemouth debut as the Cherries began their Championship season with a fine away victory at Huddersfield Town.

The visitors went ahead after only 26 seconds when an unmarked Marc Pugh converted from Matt Ritchie's cross.

Striker Wilson, 22, who moved from Coventry in the summer, made it 2-0 after Joel Lynch's error, before Yann Kermorgant scored from close range.

Wilson scrambled in a fourth, but then had a penalty saved by Alex Smithies.

Did you know? Bournemouth's victory was only their second in 12 away games at Huddersfield

It was a perfect start to the campaign for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side as they look to improve on their highest league finish after coming 10th in 2013-14.

His side dominated at the John Smith's Stadium with the home supporters booing their team off at half-time and again at the final whistle.

They also look set to lose last season's player of the year Adam Clayton as the midfielder, who has been linked with a move to either Middlesbrough or Brighton, was left out of the Terriers' squad.

Huddersfield only won two of their last 13 Championship matches at the end of last season and it was a disappointing start to 2014-15 for Mark Robins's team.

Poor defending from the hosts inside the opening minute proved costly as Ritchie's low cross was finished off by Pugh.

Wilson netted 22 times for Coventry last season before joining Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee during the summer and he scored his first Cherries goal after only 32 minutes.

Lynch could not deal with Tommy Elphick's cross and Wilson fired past Alex Smithies into the bottom corner.

This match had ended 5-1 to Huddersfield in the corresponding fixture last season, but this time Bournemouth were the ones celebrating.

After Oliver Norwood's shot had bounced off the bar and Nahki Wells had wasted a chance for Huddersfield, Kermorgant extended Bournemouth's lead, converting a rebound after Smithies had parried Pugh's header.

The day got even worse for Huddersfield on 64 minutes as Wilson scored again as Smithies fumbled his effort into his own net.

Smithies then conceded a penalty by fouling Wilson, but denied the striker a debut hat-trick by saving his penalty.

Huddersfield boss Mark Robins:

"It was poor. It was difficult to explain and sometimes that is what happens in sport.

"It was the first game of the season when everyone is in great spirits and this puts a real dampener on it. I will fight but it's really disappointing because we have worked hard over pre-season.

"The players have to grow up and take responsibility. The system we play only works when the players put a shift in and too many players decided to take a day off. It's still early days and we dump this result in the waste bin and move on."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe on striker Callum Watson:

"It's always important for a striker to start well at a new club and he will improve and develop from here. This will give him a big lift.

"We intend to rotate the squad this season. When you look at the squad, with everyone fit, we could pick two teams and there wouldn't be much between them.

"This was the best start possible and we need to build on that, and I think we will."