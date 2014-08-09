Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

Dundee marked their return to Scottish top flight football by sharing the spoils with Kilmarnock.

Former Rugby Park playmaker Gary Harkins won, then converted, a penalty to put Dundee ahead.

It was a lead that would last less than 10 minutes thanks to a superb Craig Slater free-kick.

Dundee peppered the Killie goal in the second half but were denied what would have been a deserved victory by the excellent goalkeeping of Craig Samson.

The Championship flag was unfurled before kick-off

Far from their last brutal foray in the top league, when a reluctant Dundee replaced the doomed Rangers at the 11th hour, manager Paul Hartley completed his transfer business early in the summer.

The Dees unfurled the Championship flag before kick-off, with retired former captain Gavin Rae helping do the honours after guiding the team last season.

Hartley does not think finishing in the top six is beyond Dundee, with a pre-season win over Manchester City helping to fuel such belief.

And the Dens Park side began in positive fashion, with forward Paul McGowan having a couple of attempts before crossing for Greg Stewart to head wide.

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview - Dundee boss Paul Hartley

Kilmarnock, who signed left-back Chris Chantler before the match, then threatened themselves when a Josh Magennis header was tipped past a post brilliantly by Kyle Letheren, who spent three years at Rugby Park.

But it was the Premiership new boys who struck first. Harkins was barged in the box by Mark Connolly and referee Steven MacLean pointed straight to the spot. Harkins took the kick himself and dispatched it low to Samson's left.

Kilmarnock tried to respond and the lively Tope Obadeyi smashed a shot off the underside of the bar when he really should have scored.

The match was being played at a frenetic pace, though, and the Ayrshire men levelled matters.

Slater's set piece strike secured a point for Kilmarnock

James McPake's rash challenge brought down Obadeyi on the edge of the box and Slater curled the resultant free-kick into the net beautifully, though Letheren's positioning was suspect.

The pace dropped around the half-hour, with McPake leaving the field for almost five minutes after a head knock.

Dundee were almost back in front 15 seconds into the second half when a Harkins run and shot ending with a Samson save.

Twice, McGowan - who looks a shrewd signing and was a constant menace - did similar but with the same outcome.

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview - Kilmarnock boss Allan Johnston

A long punt caused Letheren many more problems than it should have, the goalkeeper missing the ball completely, but Obadeyi did likewise with the goal and the danger passed.

The hosts were the dominant force for much of the third quarter, with Kilmarnock limited to counter attacking.

The introduction of Alexei Eremenko sparked some life into the visitors as they tried to get out of their own half.

But Samson was the busier keeper, saving well from Luka Tankulic, Harkins and McGowan.

He also saw a free-kick from substitute Peter MacDonald smash off his crossbar as Kilmarnock escaped with a point.

MacDonald almost won it for Dundee at the end