Man Utd beat Liverpool in International Champions Cup final

Manchester United also beat Roma, Inter Milan and Real Madrid in the competition

Manchester United ended their US pre-season tour unbeaten with a 3-1 win over Premier League rivals Liverpool.

A Steven Gerrard penalty gave Liverpool the lead, but Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard replied for United.

More than 50,000 fans were at the Sun Life Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, to see the International Champions Cup final.

"It's nice for the fans in the USA and also at home that we beat Liverpool," said new United boss Louis van Gaal.

Midfielder Gerrard slotted home from the spot in the 14th minute after defender Phil Jones brought down winger Raheem Sterling.

But striker Rooney, captaining United, scored the equaliser - and his third goal of the competition - after 55 minutes from a Javier Hernandez cross.

Mata gave his side the lead just two minutes later and fellow midfielder Lingard rounded off the victory near the end.

Rooney was named player of the tournament and Van Gaal singled out the England striker for special praise, describing him as a "winner".

The former Netherlands boss added: "He deserved to be player of the tournament because he scored a lot of goals and gave a lot of assists."

Despite the defeat, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was pleased overall with his side, saying: "I thought it was an excellent run-out for us.

"Obviously we're disappointed to lose the game, but it's been a great trip."

Rodgers also confirmed Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 22, had been offered a new deal, adding: "He is someone we want to tie up for a period of time."

Liverpool beat Olympiakos in Chicago, Premier League champions Manchester City on penalties in New York and AC Milan in Charlotte to reach the final of the International Champions Cup, which featured eight leading European clubs.

United overcame Italian sides Roma and Inter Milan in Denver and Washington respectively, before beating Real Madrid in front of a record US crowd of 109,318 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The new Premier League season starts on 16 August.

Manchester United: De Gea, Evans (Blackett 45), Smalling, Jones, Valencia (Shaw 8), Herrera (Lingard 78), Fletcher (Cleverley 45), Young, Mata (Kagawa 69), Rooney, Hernandez (Nani 69).

Liverpool: Mignolet, Kelly, Johnson, Skrtel, Sakho (Toure 74), Gerrard (Lucas 62), Allen (Can 62), Henderson, Coutinho (Peterson 77), Lambert (Ibe 62), Sterling.

