Match ends, Barnsley 0, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Barnsley 0-2 Crewe Alexandra
-
- From the section Football
Teenager Billy Waters scored his first senior goal as Crewe Alexandra beat fellow League One club Barnsley 2-0 in the first round of the League Cup.
The 19-year-old had earlier failed to convert Matt Tootle's cross but turned in Liam Nolan's shot for the opener.
Sam Winnall's header forced a superb save from Crewe goalkeeper Ben Garratt.
Captain Tootle, who had a penalty saved in Saturday's defeat at Fleetwood, collected a lay-off from Waters to fire in a second for the Alex.
It was a happy return to Oakwell for Crewe manager Steve Davis, who spent seven years as a Barnsley player between 1991 and 1998.
The two sides meet again in League One on Saturday.
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 12Davies
- 29Bree
- 6Cranie
- 2Brown
- 5Nyatanga
- 19Noble-LazarusSubstituted forBoakye-Yiadomat 87'minutes
- 32Bailey
- 8Hourihane
- 7TreacySubstituted forMvotoat 76'minutes
- 33LitaSubstituted forMcHaleat 61'minutes
- 9Winnall
Substitutes
- 4Berry
- 14Digby
- 15Mvoto
- 21McKnight
- 22McHale
- 23Boakye-Yiadom
- 24Dibble
Crewe
- 13Garratt
- 2Tootle
- 6Dugdale
- 5Ray
- 24LeighSubstituted forGuthrieat 62'minutes
- 7Turton
- 10InmanSubstituted forMolyneuxat 76'minutes
- 42GrantBooked at 72mins
- 18Nolan
- 17Waters
- 9OliverSubstituted forHaberat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shearer
- 3Guthrie
- 14Saunders
- 19Baillie
- 20Jones
- 21Molyneux
- 25Haber
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 4,391
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Crewe Alexandra 2.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dominic McHale (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Attempt missed. Dominic McHale (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by George Ray.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Liam Nolan.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Martin Cranie.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Nana Boakye-Yiadom replaces Reuben Noble-Lazarus.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Marcus Haber replaces Vadaine Oliver.
Dominic McHale (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Molyneux (Crewe Alexandra).
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 0, Crewe Alexandra 2. Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Waters.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Attempt blocked. Reuben Noble-Lazarus (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Reece Brown (Barnsley).
Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Martin Cranie (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Lee Molyneux replaces Bradden Inman.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces Keith Treacy.
Foul by Dominic McHale (Barnsley).
Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.
Dominic McHale (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Dominic McHale (Barnsley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Jon Guthrie replaces Greg Leigh.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Dominic McHale replaces Leroy Lita.
Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.