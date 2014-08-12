Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Scunthorpe United
-
- From the section Football
Blackburn were knocked out of the Capital One Cup at the first-round stage as Neal Bishop's header gave League One side Scunthorpe victory.
The midfielder scored the winner in the first half when he met Gary McSheffrey's corner with a glancing near-post effort.
Rovers stalwart David Dunn should have scored in the first minute but prodded wide with the goal gaping.
The Iron keeper Sam Slocombe twice denied Ben Marshall with good saves.
Blackburn substitute Rudy Gestede had the ball in the net 14 minutes from time but it was disallowed because Luke Varney had been penalised for a foul on Slocombe.
Scunthorpe held on for the win as the Lancashire club lost in the opening stage of the competition for the second successive year.
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"From our point of view, it's not acceptable. In my time here, that's the worst we've been, especially in the first 45 minutes.
"I have to give credit to Scunthorpe. There's no excuses from our side.
"When Rudy Gestede and Craig Conway came on that made a difference, but that's down to how we went about it in the first half. It just wasn't acceptable and I won't hide from that."
Scunthorpe manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It was an outstanding performance, married with the result, which I think we deserved.
"I said to them before the game that top players respond in the right way and we've certainly done that tonight.
"It's always difficult when you have moved up a level and you have been used to winning games. I think I would have swapped it for three points on Saturday but we can't.
"All we can do is take the next game and we have won that one tonight."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 34Kean
- 6Lowe
- 2Henley
- 19TaylorSubstituted forCairneyat 78'minutes
- 21O'Connell
- 20Songo'o
- 12MarshallSubstituted forConwayat 63'minutes
- 17WilliamsonBooked at 88mins
- 16VarneyBooked at 78mins
- 8DunnSubstituted forGestedeat 62'minutes
- 7KingBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 10Cairney
- 11Rhodes
- 13Eastwood
- 15Baptiste
- 29Evans
- 32Conway
- 39Gestede
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 2Nolan
- 3Dawson
- 12Bishop
- 6Canavan
- 32LleraBooked at 22mins
- 11Myrie-Williams
- 4McAllister
- 19TaylorSubstituted forAddisonat 85'minutes
- 9Madden
- 28McSheffrey
Substitutes
- 7Sparrow
- 13Severn
- 14Hawkridge
- 16Adelakun
- 17Bateson
- 18Addison
- 29Wootton
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 5,352
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Attempt saved. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers).
Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Miles Addison replaces Lyle Taylor.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Neal Bishop.
Luke Varney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Blackburn Rovers).
Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Tom Cairney replaces Chris Taylor.
Booking
Luke Varney (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luke Varney (Blackburn Rovers).
(Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers).
Miguel Angel Llera (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers).
Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Luke Varney (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Miguel Angel Llera.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Ben Marshall.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Rudy Gestede replaces David Dunn.
Foul by Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers).
Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adam Henley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United).
Adam Henley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lyle Taylor (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by David Dunn (Blackburn Rovers).
Jennison Myrie-Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jennison Myrie-Williams (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
Attempt missed. Yann Songo'o (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.