Exeter City 0-2 Bournemouth

Dan Gosling scored one goal for Newcastle in his four years at the club

Dan Gosling scored on his full debut as Bournemouth won at Exeter City to reach the Capital One Cup second round.

The Cherries, much changed from the side which beat Huddersfield 4-0 in the Championship on Saturday, went ahead when Scot Bennett turned into his own net from close range.

Midfielder Gosling, released by Newcastle in the summer, fired into the roof of the net to seal the win.

Jimmy Keohane had League Two Exeter's best chance, firing wide from 18 yards.

It was ultimately a dominant display by Bournemouth and continued their fine start to the season.

Eddie Howe's side have now scored six goals in two games without reply.