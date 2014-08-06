Match ends, Celtic 0, Legia Warsaw 2.
Celtic 0-2 Legia Warsaw (agg 1-6)
-
- From the section Football
Celtic's ambitions of a third successive Champions League campaign foundered as they crashed to a 2-0 defeat by Legia Warsaw at Murrayfield.
They never looked like turning around the 4-1 first-leg deficit.
The Celtic defence seemed to part as Michal Zyro and Michal Kucharczyk sealed their fate.
It is a crushing blow for Ronny Deila, whose predecessor Neil Lennon guided the club into the last 16 two years ago and into the group stage last season.
Those two campaigns earned Celtic in the region of £33m in prize money alone.
While they still have a chance of a Europa League run, the absence of Champions League football is a massive financial blow, to say nothing of the prestige that comes with playing in Europe's premier competition.
Supporters, who had yet to see their squad strengthened over the summer, must now wait to see if a lack of Champions League football might now hasten the departure of Fraser Forster and Virgil van Dijk.
And though the Premiership title should still be won comfortably, the prospect of a campaign without the Champions League already feels like something of an anti-climax.
Most frustratingly for Celtic, their departure comes at the hands of a team lacking their recent European pedigree, yet who seemed far more comfortable on this stage over the two legs.
Deila was critical of his players after the first leg but they seemed bereft of imagination as they tried to right the wrongs from Warsaw.
Instead, Legia hammered a further nail in their Champions League coffin before the break as they converted one of the few chances created in Edinburgh, where Celtic again played their home tie following their ground's involvement in the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Kucharczyk slid a pass through the heart of the Celtic defence and Zyro held off a despairing challenge to slip the ball past Forster.
A second-half onslaught failed to materialise and Legia seemed to be allowed to pass their way to goal at will before Kucharczyk rounded the keeper to score a second.
Anthony Stokes and James Forrest did at least force Dusan Kuciak into good second-half saves but those efforts paled into insignificance in the grand scheme of things.
By way of a crumb of consolation for Deila, both Lennon and Gordon Strachan failed to qualify for the Champions League in their first campaigns before going on to enjoy success.
But the manner of this exit gives further ammunition to the sceptics who questioned the appointment of a man with no experience at this level.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Forster
- 5van DijkBooked at 53mins
- 21Mulgrew
- 2Matthews
- 23LustigSubstituted forGriffithsat 57'minutes
- 3Izaguirre
- 15CommonsSubstituted forPukkiat 71'minutes
- 6Biton
- 42McGregor
- 25JohansenBooked at 65mins
- 10StokesSubstituted forForrestat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- Berget
- 20Pukki
- 24Zaluska
- 28Griffiths
- 33Kayal
- 49Forrest
- 53Henderson
Legia Warsaw
- 12Kuciak
- 3Jodlowiec
- 25Rzezniczak
- 28Broz
- 15Astiz
- 17Brzyski
- 33ZyroSubstituted forBereszynskiat 88'minutes
- 21Vrdoljak
- 32RadovicBooked at 55mins
- 8DudaSubstituted forPintoat 87'minutes
- 18KucharczykSubstituted forKoseckiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Júnior Dossa Momade
- 9Saganowski
- 19Bereszynski
- 20Kosecki
- 23Pinto
- 70Sá
- 91Jalocha
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 0, Legia Warsaw 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Bartosz Bereszynski replaces Michal Zyro.
Substitution
Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Helio Pinto replaces Ondrej Duda.
Substitution
Substitution, Legia Warsaw. Jakub Kosecki replaces Michal Kucharczyk.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Teemu Pukki replaces Kris Commons.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Anthony Stokes.
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 0, Legia Warsaw 2. Michal Kucharczyk (Legia Warsaw).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces Mikael Lustig.
Booking
Miroslav Radovic (Legia Warsaw) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Virgil van Dijk (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Celtic 0, Legia Warsaw 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Celtic 0, Legia Warsaw 1.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 0, Legia Warsaw 1. Michal Zyro (Legia Warsaw).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.