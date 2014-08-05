Pepe Reina: Liverpool keeper set to move to Bayern Munich

Reina has been capped 33 times by Spain

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The German champions have revealed that Reina will have a medical after they agreed a fee with the Reds and personal terms with the 31-year-old Spain international.

Reina had fallen out of favour at Anfield under Brendan Rodgers following the signing of Simon Mignolet, and spent last season on loan at Napoli.

He joined the Merseyside club in 2005 and made 394 appearances.

He was the club's undisputed number one for eight seasons, and played in the 2007 Champions League final.

"Pepe Reina was eager to come to Bayern Munich," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "He wanted to embark on this adventure even though he knows that, in Manuel Neuer, he has a keeper in front of him who, if nothing changes, will always remain the number one."

Reina had been linked with a permanent move to Napoli, coached by former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, but the Italian club refused to meet Liverpool's £3.95m release clause.

Last month Reina expressed a desire to end his career in Spain.