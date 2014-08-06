Michail Antonio: Nottingham Forest sign Sheffield Wednesday winger

Michail Antonio joined Wednesday from Reading in 2012 after a loan spell

Nottingham Forest have signed winger Michail Antonio from Sheffield Wednesday for a fee of about £1.5m.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal and told BBC Radio Nottingham he wanted a new challenge and the chance to work with Reds boss Stuart Pearce.

"At Sheffield Wednesday I thought I'd got a bit too comfortable," he said. "In football you have to push boundaries and to take risks.

"I feel I can learn a lot from the boss and he can make me a better player."

Antonio scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Owls last season and managed a total of 18 goals in 84 games during two and a half seasons with the club.

He started his career with Reading and has also had loan spells with Cheltenham, Southampton and Colchester.

Antonio first joined Wednesday on loan in January 2012 and signed a four-year deal in August 2012.