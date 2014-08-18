Premier League predictions: Lawro v Liam Fray of The Courteeners

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.

His opponent for the opening weekend of the Premier League season is The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray.

The Courteeners, whose song 'Not 19 Forever' was used by United to mark their 20th league title in 2013, release their fourth album, 'Concrete Love' on 18 August.

Premier League predictions
ResultLawroLiam
SATURDAY
Man Utd v Swansea1-22-03-0
Leicester v Everton2-21-11-2
QPR v Hull0-11-02-2
Stoke v Aston Villa0-12-01-0
West Brom v Sunderland2-21-11-1
West Ham v Tottenham0-11-11-2
Arsenal v Crystal Palace2-12-03-0
SUNDAY
Liverpool v Southampton2-12-03-0
Newcastle v Man City0-21-20-2
MONDAY
Burnley v Chelsea1-30-21-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. Getting the exact score correct earns THREE points.

You can see how all the guests from last season fared in the scoreboard at the bottom of the page, plus the final table showing how the 2013-14 Premier League would have looked if all of Lawro's predictions were correct.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Manchester United v Swansea

Man Utd 1-2 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liam's prediction: 3-0

Leicester v Everton

Leicester 2-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Liam's prediction: 1-2

QPR v Hull

QPR 0-1 Hull

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Liam's prediction: 2-2

Stoke v Aston Villa

Stoke 0-1 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liam's prediction: 1-0

West Brom v Sunderland

West Brom 2-2 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Liam's prediction: 1-1

West Ham v Tottenham

West Ham 0-1 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Liam's prediction: 1-2

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liam's prediction: 3-0

SUNDAY

Liverpool v Southampton

Liverpool 2-1 Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liam's prediction: 3-0

Newcastle v Man City

Newcastle 0-2 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Liam's prediction: 0-2

MONDAY

Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Liam's prediction: 1-3

HOW DID LAWRO DO LAST SEASON?

SCOREFINAL GUEST LEADERBOARD
12George Groves, Nicky Wire
11Zac Efron, Susanna Reid, Tim Key
10Usain Bolt
9Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
7.68Lawro (average after 38 weeks)
7Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson
6Katy B, John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Greg James, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Simon Neil, Alan Shearer, Woody
5Geraint Thomas, Sam Tomkins, The National
4David Baddiel, David Cameron, Fatboy Slim, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis, Eliza Doolittle
3Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Kaiser Chiefs
2Sam Bailey, Cal Crutchlow, Ken Doherty, Gail Emms, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
1Michael Palin, Vic Reeves
0Josh Franceschi

Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)

Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week 26 v Geraint Thomas)

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO FINAL STANDINGS IN REAL 2013-14 TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man City3833501040
2.Chelsea38287391+1
3.Man Utd38268486+4
4.Liverpool382510383-2
5.Arsenal382113476-1
6.Tottenham3819712640
7.Southampton3816101258+1
8.Everton3813131252-3
9.Stoke3813817470
10.Swansea3811101743+2
11.Aston Villa389131640+4
12.Fulham3810101840+7
13.West Brom381091939+4
14.Newcastle389111838-4
15.Crystal Palace389111838-4
16.Norwich381082038+2
17.West Ham38992036-4
18.Hull City387102131-2
19.Sunderland38692327-5
20.Cardiff3811225150

