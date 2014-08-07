Last updated on .From the section Football

Beattie played at Southampton, Everton and Sheffield United during his 14-year career

Accrington Stanley manager James Beattie has said his squad are determined to prove people wrong.

Stanley took just two points from their first 10 games in League Two last season, but Beattie guided the club to safety with a game to spare.

The club have again been labelled as relegation favourites, which Beattie and his players use as motivation.

"I think the best feeling in the world is to prove people wrong," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"Already we've been written off. That lies perfect with the club, we're used to getting written off.

"I'm not going to say what the lads can do or what they're going to do, they just want to let their football do the talking and prove people wrong."

Beattie initially joined the club as a player-coach in 2012, before being appointed as full-time manager in May 2013.

Beattie scored six league goals in 25 appearances for Accrington in 2012

He helped Accrington to 15th place in League Two in his first full season in charge and he is aiming to build on last year's successes.

"We've done a lot of work on the shape of the team and the discipline the lads show," he said. "I think we've added a couple of bodies that can really add a goal threat.

"People are improving all the time because they're in that environment where they're encouraged to be better players and be better people.

"I'm delighted with the squad I've assembled, the spirit is spot on."

Accrington begin their League Two campaign on Saturday with a home game against Southend.

Beattie has added several new faces to his squad, including ex-Wigan defender Adam Buxton.

"The players come into training every morning and get on with it," he added.

"I say to them every game to enjoy their football and they look like they are."