Tommy Miller among three Hartlepool United signings

Miller made 162 appearances for Pools in his initial spell at the club

Hartlepool United have re-signed midfielder Tommy Miller on undisclosed terms, 13 years after he left the club to join Ipswich Town for £750,000.

The 35-year-old had been training with Pools this summer following his departure from Bury.

Midfielder Michael Woods has also signed undisclosed terms while Middlesbrough winger Ryan Brobbel has joined on loan for an initial month.

All three players are available for Saturday's trip to Stevenage.

Miller, who made 162 appearances for Pools in his initial spell, scoring 44 goals between 1997 and 2001, will wear the number 10 shirt.

Woods, 24, spent time at Leeds before his controversial move to Chelsea, but after the move did not work out he went on to play for Notts County, Yeovil and Doncaster and has also played for non-league Harrogate Town.

Brobbel, 21, spent time on loan to York City last season and is a Northern Ireland Under-21 international.