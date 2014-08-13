Tottenham: DeAndre Yedlin signs from Seattle Sounders

USA's DeAndre Yedlin (L) and Belgium's Eden Hazard
DeAndre Yedlin has won seven caps with the USA

Tottenham have signed defender DeAndre Yedlin from Seattle Sounders on a four-year contract.

The right-back, 21, will stay with MLS club Seattle until the start of the 2015-16 season before moving to London.

Yedlin has won seven USA caps and made three substitute appearances during the World Cup in Brazil this summer.

He said: "I'm very excited to come to the Premier League and challenge myself against some of the best players in the world."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story