Cissokho made 15 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season

Aston Villa have signed French left-back Aly Cissokho from Spanish side Valencia for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Liverpool, has signed a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Villa boss Paul Lambert has already signed Joe Cole,Philippe Senderos and Kieran Richardson this summer.

Cissokho has also played for Portuguese sides Vitoria Setubal and Porto as well as French sides Guegnon and Lyon.

He has one international cap, which he was awarded for making his international debut against Norway in 2010.

The defender, who has arrived is the third left-back to be signed by Lambert in his three summers at Villa.

Villa kick off their league campaign at Stoke City on August 16.