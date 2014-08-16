Bournemouth 1-0 Brentford

Stanislas joined Bournemouth from Burnley during the summer and scored his first goal for the Cherries

Substitute Junior Stanislas maintained Bournemouth's early position as Championship leaders with the only goal as they beat Brentford.

Stanislas, who joined from Burnley in the summer, nudged in Ryan Fraser's cross on his home debut to maintain the Cherries' 100% record this term.

Callum Wilson had earlier gone close as his shot was cleared off the line.

Striker Andre Gray had Brentford's best chance, striking the crossbar in the first half with a fierce shot.

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth won 4-0 at Huddersfield in their opener last weekend, but were made to work for their victory in blustery conditions by a Brentford side seeking their first success since promotion to the second tier.

Media playback is not supported on this device Howe on Bournemouth v Brentford

Matt Ritchie sent in a 25-yard-shot early on that Bees keeper David Button watched over the top, and at the other end last season's Conference Premier top scorer Gray showed his threat with a drive that smacked off the woodwork.

Lee Camp was made to work in the Bournemouth goal, denying Moses Odubajo, while Yann Kermorgant's curler from the edge of the box was saved by Button before the break.

Wilson passed up his opportunity when he failed to get a clean connection and Jake Bidwell guided the ball clear, while an Alex Pritchard free-kick was dealt with by Camp.

The introduction of Stanislas for Marc Pugh gave Howe's outfit the spark they needed when he put them ahead, and he might have had a second but for Tony Craig's crucial block.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:

"Junior Stanislas has everything you want in a modern day wide man and I am very happy we have got him.

"I think he is the perfect age at 24 because he has had time to mature. I knew he would be hungry to play as he did not get much game time at Burnley last season. He assisted two goals during the week and scored today so I think his class is really showing."

Media playback is not supported on this device Warburton on Cherries v Brentford

Brentford manager Mark Warburton:

"I thought we were very positive and I felt we dominated the last 30 minutes and the opening quarter and definitely deserved at least a point.

"We handled players like Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson well and dealt with what they had to offer us and I don't think we will play many better footballing teams this season."