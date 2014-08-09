Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

There could be as many as five different groups interested in a takeover of Hibernian, with two already having made their interest known to majority shareholder Sir Tom Farmer. (Sun)

Legia Warsaw star Marek Saganowski says Uefa's decision to kick them out of the Champions League qualifiers at the expense of Celtic was unfair. He said: "We hoped Uefa would somehow see sense and allow the result to stand." (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine has ruled his side out of a league title challenge, suggesting that it's "bonkers" to tip the Dons to take advantage of Celtic's poor form. (Various)

However, one man who may be more receptive to the idea of a league tilt is Real Sociedad skipper Xabi Prieto, who admitted his side were rattled in Thursday night's Europa League clash at Pittodrie. He said: "It was a serious test, we are pleased to survive." (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, the Dons are set to escape punishment for handing out 5,000 vuvuzelas before the game. The South African-style horns were banned by Uefa after the World Cup in 2010, but match delegate Ron Zimmermann is unlikely to mention it in his report. (Sun)

Lawyer Tony McGlennan has been named as the man to replace Vincent Lunny as the Scottish Football Association's compliance offer. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Kilmarnock's aptly named Rugby Park will host a world first on November 22 when Scotland's rugby side face Tonga. It will be the first time a Tier One union has played an international on an artificial pitch. (Daily Express)