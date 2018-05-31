BBC Sport - Community Shield: Special day for Arsenal - Mikel Arteta

Special day for Arsenal - Arteta

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta says it is a "special" day for Arsenal as they beat Premier League champions Manchester City 3-0 to lift the Community Shield.

Aaron Ramsey, who netted Arsenal's second goal, feels that it was a good start to the season, but that they need to improve if they want to win more this year.

While teenager Calum Chambers, who recently signed from Southampton, tells BBC Sport's Jason Mohammad it is a good start to his Gunners career.

Top Stories