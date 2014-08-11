Wycombe Wanderers: Matt Ingram extends contract

Ingram had a loan spell at Oxford City before making his Wycombe debut

Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Matt Ingram has signed a new deal with his boyhood club until 2017.

The 20-year-old was due to be out of contract at the end of this season but has committed to a new three-year deal.

High Wycombe-born Ingram joined the Chairboys aged 12 and has made 62 consecutive appearances since his debut in March last year.

"It's a real honour to wear the number one shirt for the club I've followed all my life," he said.

"Extending my contract was an easy decision to make because I'm really enjoying my football and I have a huge amount of respect for the staff who are helping me develop as a player."

Boss Gareth Ainsworth added: "Matt is a hugely talented young keeper and I really believe he is destined to play a much higher level later in his career.

"There has been plenty of interest in him from Premier League and Championship clubs already which shows how highly he is regarded within the game.

"However, he's a very level-headed young man and he's determined to make the most of the opportunity he has here to continue his development as a number one keeper, playing week in, week out."