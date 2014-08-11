Celtic take Aston Villa's Aleksander Tonev on loan

Aleksander Tonev
Celtic were keen on Aleksander Tonev before his move to Aston Villa

Aston Villa winger Aleksander Tonev has joined Celtic on a season-long loan.

And the Scottish champions have an option to buy the 24-year-old Bulgarian international at the end of the arrangement.

"Aleksandar's a very quick player and he has two good feet which he can shoot with," said Celtic boss Ronny Deila.

"He scored a lot of goals at Lech Poznan and I think he can help bring the club forward with his qualities. We can also make him better."

Celtic were among the clubs strongly linked with Tonev before his £2.5m move to Villa was concluded in June 2013.

But he made just eight starts for Paul Lambert's side, with a further 12 appearances as a substitute.

"I can't wait to meet up with my new team-mates and start playing for Celtic," Tonev told the club website.

"I already knew all about Celtic. Everybody in Bulgaria knows Celtic. I spoke to Stiliyan Petrov yesterday and he was very happy for me. He wished me good luck and I hope I can do as well for Celtic as Stiliyan did.

"I'm an attacking player, and usually play on the left side of the park, and I like to create and score goals."

Capped 15 times, Tonev has three international goals but did not find the net during his season in England.

