Notts County 2-1 Colchester United
Notts County held on to defeat Colchester and earn a first victory of the season despite having two men and manager Shaun Derry sent off late on.
Notts led when Nicky Wroe's miscued shot was turned in by Ronan Murray.
But the U's deservedly levelled after the break when Freddie Sears slipped the ball under keeper Roy Carroll.
Derry was sent to the stands, but Liam Noble's stunning strike made it 2-1 and the hosts held on despite having Cieron Keane and Wroe dismissed.
Both players picked up second yellow cards in a fiery end to a thrilling match which saw Notts survive seven minutes of injury time.
The hosts, who lost 1-0 at home to Fleetwood on Saturday, had looked well set for victory after a sharp start, but after going ahead, it was the U's who created the better chances.
Jabo Ibehre had three great first-half opportunities to level, but Carroll produced increasingly impressive saves from a header, a one-on-one chance and a rasping low strike.
After a quiet opening to the second period, Sears' cool finish sparked the game into life in the final 20 minutes.
Derry was dismissed for protesting, but Noble's beautiful curled shot restored the lead and they stood firm to consign the U's to a second defeat in four days, despite ending with nine men.
Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"Saturday hurt (home defeat by Fleetwood), it burned us as a team. I wanted a reaction and tonight we gave a reaction.
"Unlike Saturday where we didn't dig in, we did tonight and it gave us a platform in the second half to come out and show everyone what these boys are all about.
"I'm disappointed I let myself down by being sent off, I take full responsibility for that. But it's an emotional game and you just want people to be consistent."
Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:
"I thought we dominated possession, dominated the game. It's the best passing performance I've seen in my time as a manager.
"We have to take our chances. It's difficult to take as a manager.
"A lot of fans will think it's the same old story, but we have to stay positive and keep believing.
"I'm desperately disappointed to have lost the game, but if we keep playing like that we're going to win."
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 2Dumbuya
- 5Mullins
- 6Hollis
- 21KeaneBooked at 77mins
- 7IsmailBooked at 75minsSubstituted forThompsonat 80'minutes
- 13Jones
- 16Noble
- 8WroeBooked at 90mins
- 10Murray
- 12Cassidy
Substitutes
- 15Thompson
- 23Speiss
- 24Balmy
- 25Dawson
- 26Whitehouse
- 28Edwards
- 29Bishop
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 20Clohessy
- 4OkuonghaeBooked at 82mins
- 18Eastman
- 3GordonBooked at 88mins
- 8GilbeySubstituted forEastmondat 87'minutes
- 15BeanSubstituted forMasseyat 77'minutes
- 24Moncur
- 11Sears
- 9Ibehre
- 25VoseSubstituted forSzmodicsat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Eastmond
- 10Holman
- 12Lewington
- 21Massey
- 26Kent
- 28Szmodics
- 30Curtis
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 3,792
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 2, Colchester United 1.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gavin Massey (Colchester United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nicky Wroe (Notts County).
Booking
Ben Gordon (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Curtis Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Gordon (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Craig Eastmond replaces Alex Gilbey.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Nicky Wroe (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nicky Wroe (Notts County).
Sean Clohessy (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nicky Wroe (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Jake Cassidy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United).
Attempt blocked. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Curtis Thompson replaces Zeli Ismail.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces Dominic Vose.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Gavin Massey replaces Marcus Bean.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Cieron Keane (Notts County).
Foul by Cieron Keane (Notts County).
Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hayden Mullins (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Colchester United).
Attempt saved. Ronan Murray (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Zeli Ismail (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Notts County).
Sean Clohessy (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 2, Colchester United 1. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Colchester United 1. Freddie Sears (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jabo Ibehre.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Liam Noble (Notts County).