Watford 4-1 Leeds United

Forestieri had not started either of Watford's two previous Championship matches

Watford won the clash of the Championship's two Italian-owned clubs as they overcame nine-man Leeds United.

Fernando Forestieri gave the Hornets an early lead before Gabriel Tamas's own goal put Leeds level.

The Hornets striker won a second-half penalty after being fouled by debutant Giuseppe Bellusci, who was sent off, with Troy Deeney converting.

Forestieri fired in a second and Daniel Tozser made it four with a late free-kick before Sam Byram saw red.

The defeat was the third in four Championship games for Leeds boss Dave Hockaday since

Along with central defender Giuseppe Bellusci, who joined from Catania last week, Hockaday gave a debut to in attack.

It was the Hornets that had the best of the opening exchanges as Forestieri had a couple of half-chances early on.

And it was the Argentina-born Italy Under-21 international that opened the scoring as he reacted first to head over Marco Silvestri after Leeds' Italian keeper had saved his first effort after good interplay with Gianni Munari.

The Italian job at Vicarage Road Both Watford and Leeds have Italian owners, with the Pozzo family in control of the Hornets and Massimo Cellino at the helm of Leeds. Six players that started the match were Italian - Gabriele Angella and Gianni Munari for Watford and Marco Silvestri, Giuseppe Bellusci, Mirco Antenucci and Tomasso Bianchi for Leeds.

Leeds continued to struggle until they got a fortuitous equaliser just after half an hour.

Billy Sharp delivered a low driven cross in from the right and Tamas made a mess of his attempted interception, putting the ball past his goalkeeper at the near post.

Tommie Hoban should have put the home side back in front 10 minutes before half-time with a free header from four yards out after an Almen Abdi corner, but he conspired to put it high over the bar.

The impressive Forestieri was involved in the moment that turned the game, as he latched on to a mistake by Bellusci, who was then sent off as he brought down the striker in the box, with Troy Deeney sending Silvestri the wrong way with the resulting penalty.

And the Hornets striker completed his day's work with the classiest moment of the match as he went on a fantastic run across the box, skipping past three Leeds defenders, before angling the ball back off the far post.

The scoring was completed in stoppage time as Tozser blasted home a free-kick from 30 yards, and a minute later Byram was sent off after seeming to aim an elbow at Daniel Pudil.

Watford boss Beppe Sannino said: "I think the result was fair even if maybe it was too large because I need to pay respect to Leeds, because they are a good team.

"They played a good first half. It was an own goal [that we conceded] and was not a clear situation so I'm happy with the performance."

Leeds head coach Dave Hockaday said: "I thought we were passing the ball well, frustrating them, they were getting very frustrated and animated on their bench, they were changing things.

"I thought we came here and did a very, very good job and played some decent stuff which I'm very, very happy with."