Milton Keynes Dons 0-0 Coventry City

On-loan goalkeeper Ryan Allsop was the star as Coventry made it three matches unbeaten in a stalemate at Stadium MK.

The Sky Blues' number one, borrowed from Bournemouth, pulled of a series of superb saves to deny the hosts.

Midfielder Ben Reeves and striker Dean Bowditch went close on a number of occasions for the luckless Dons, who remain in seventh-place.

Defender Jordan Clarke had 15th-placed Coventry's best chance when he volleyed wide from a corner.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I loved the energy today. I think we really denied them passing angles and opportunities. We've really studied the opposition well and the players have took on board tactics that we implemented.

"I thought the man of the match today was Darren Potter - he was sensational in the midfield.

"I'm not frustrated because this team will get better. I went in the dressing room last night and had a little look around the shirts. I secretly had a smile to myself. I thought to myself that we've got some good players. Keep these fit and this team will be competing.

"Tuesday night [the League Cup tie with Manchester United is going to be a wonderful occasion for the football club.

"Let me just dissect what's happened here today and take a look at he players see where they are. Then we'll have to put our crash helmets on and park the bus and do all the things you have to do with the good teams."

Coventry boss Steven Pressley told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"I thought it was a fair result, and what everybody witnessed was two very, very good sides.

"I think that today's game was a big, big test for us. I thought we showed brilliant mentality. The commitment from the team was incredible and I was really proud of their performance and both sets of players should be proud of the way they've applied themselves today.

"It was on a knife edge and on reflection it's a really good point for us on our travels. When we return to the Ricoh on that Friday night against Gillingham we want to be going there with momentum, and slowly but surely we're gaining that."