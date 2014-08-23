Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Northampton Town 1-1 Shrewsbury Town
Emile Sinclair's late equaliser rescued a point for Northampton Town against 10-man Shrewsbury Town.
The Shrews were a man down after 26 minutes as Liam Lawrence was dismissed for a bad challenge on Joel Byrom.
But despite the numerical disadvantage the visitors took the lead after the interval when James Collins fired home from close range.
But Sinclair ensured the home fans at the Sixfields had something to cheer when he headed in Lawson D'ath's cross.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Duke
- 12Tozer
- 16Diamond
- 6Collins
- 17RobertsonSubstituted forRavenhillat 69'minutes
- 11HackettSubstituted forD'Athat 65'minutes
- 10O'TooleBooked at 73mins
- 25Byrom
- 23Mohamed
- 24ToneySubstituted forSinclairat 68'minutes
- 9Richards
Substitutes
- 7Sinclair
- 14Nicholls
- 18Ravenhill
- 19D'Ath
- 20Moyo
- 21Archer
- 28Warburton
Shrewsbury
- 1LeutwilerBooked at 45mins
- 12Gayle
- 20Knight-Percival
- 6Goldson
- 3Demetriou
- 7VincentSubstituted forCollinsat 44'minutes
- 14Wesolowski
- 11LawrenceBooked at 27mins
- 22Clark
- 19ManganSubstituted forWoodsat 28'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 26Akpa-AkproSubstituted forVernonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Grandison
- 4Woods
- 9Collins
- 10Vernon
- 15Wildig
- 18Robinson
- 21Halstead
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 4,369
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Attempt missed. Kaid Mohamed (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 1. Emile Sinclair (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lawson D'Ath.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by John-Joe O'Toole.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Matt Duke.
Attempt saved. James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town).
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Scott Vernon replaces Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town).
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Shrewsbury Town).
Joel Byrom (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Wesolowski (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emile Sinclair (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Richard Ravenhill replaces Gregor Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Emile Sinclair replaces Ivan Toney.
Attempt saved. Lee Collins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Mickey Demetriou.
Foul by James Collins (Shrewsbury Town).
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Chris Hackett.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 0, Shrewsbury Town 1. James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Robertson (Northampton Town).
James Wesolowski (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Matt Duke.
Attempt saved. James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Collins (Northampton Town).