Northampton Town 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

The goal capped a first appearance for Sinclair since his permanent move to Northampton this summer

Emile Sinclair's late equaliser rescued a point for Northampton Town against 10-man Shrewsbury Town.

The Shrews were a man down after 26 minutes as Liam Lawrence was dismissed for a bad challenge on Joel Byrom.

But despite the numerical disadvantage the visitors took the lead after the interval when James Collins fired home from close range.

But Sinclair ensured the home fans at the Sixfields had something to cheer when he headed in Lawson D'ath's cross.