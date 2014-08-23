League Two
Stevenage1Wycombe3

Stevenage 1-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers came from behind to defeat Stevenage and secure their third win in four games.

Stevenage went ahead when Darius Charles won the ball in a 50-50 with Wycombe goalkeeper Matt Ingram before hooking into an empty net.

Wycombe levelled when Paul Hayes fired an excellent shot into the top corner.

The Chairboys went ahead when Peter Murphy stabbed in from a few yards before Matt McClure had an empty net to roll into for 3-1.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought professionally we handled everything they had to throw at us. Some of the boys were outstanding today and I thought 3-1 was justified.

"To go a goal down having just lost 2-0 at home to Tranmere, that was a hiccup. And I don't want anyone thinking that this is like last season, because that's gone, we've changed and we're moving on. So to put that right today after Tuesday is my biggest thing.

"Peter (Murphy) pops up in goalscoring positions all the time and to have a player like that in your team is vital.

"Two 19 to 20-year-olds at the back; Aaron Pierre and Alfie Mawson, both of them were outstanding. They are still learning the game but handled everything a tough, aerially aggressive side will throw at you."

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1Beasant
  • 5Ashton
  • 3DembeleSubstituted forPettat 45'minutes
  • 19Wells
  • 23Okimo
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 8WaltonBooked at 90mins
  • 6BondSubstituted forMarriottat 45'minutes
  • 34Deacon
  • 9CharlesSubstituted forJohnsonat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Lee

Substitutes

  • 11Pett
  • 14Marriott
  • 16Day
  • 25Henry
  • 27Johnson

Wycombe

  • 1Ingram
  • 2Jombati
  • 6Pierre
  • 26Mawson
  • 3Jacobson
  • 7Cowan-HallSubstituted forBloomfieldat 80'minutes
  • 18Rowe
  • 15Murphy
  • 11Wood
  • 9HayesSubstituted forMcClureat 88'minutes
  • 12CraigSubstituted forLewisat 74'minutesBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 8Lewis
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 13Richardson
  • 19McClure
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 23Walker
  • 25Holloway
Referee:
Kevin Wright
Attendance:
2,832

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Stevenage 1, Wycombe Wanderers 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stevenage 1, Wycombe Wanderers 3.

Booking

Ryan Johnson (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ryan Johnson (Stevenage).

Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Simon Walton (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Simon Walton (Stevenage).

Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dean Wells (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Matt Ingram.

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 1, Wycombe Wanderers 3. Matt McClure (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Murphy.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt McClure replaces Paul Hayes.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Ryan Johnson replaces Darius Charles.

Attempt saved. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.

Attempt blocked. Roarie Deacon (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Peter Murphy.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield replaces Paris Cowan-Hall.

Booking

Stuart Lewis (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Dean Wells (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).

Foul by Darius Charles (Stevenage).

Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Jerome Okimo (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Stuart Lewis replaces Steven Craig.

Darius Charles (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jerome Okimo.

Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).

Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Darius Charles (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Rowe (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Jerome Okimo (Stevenage).

Paris Cowan-Hall (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jon Ashton (Stevenage).

Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe440093612
2Portsmouth431062410
3Cheltenham431063310
4Burton431052310
5Wycombe43018449
6Shrewsbury42209458
7Bury42115327
8Southend42114227
9Wimbledon42115417
10Dag & Red42025506
11Mansfield420234-16
12Luton41214405
13Northampton412134-15
14Plymouth41125414
15Tranmere41126604
16York40405504
17Cambridge411256-14
18Stevenage411236-34
19Hartlepool410326-43
20Carlisle402225-32
21Exeter402226-42
22Newport401337-41
23Accrington401339-61
24Oxford Utd400415-40
View full League Two table

