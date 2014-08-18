Jason Taylor: Cheltenham Town midfielder gets 'clean slate'

Taylor has spent the last 18 months at Cheltenham Town

Midfielder Jason Taylor has been given a "fresh start" at Cheltenham Town, according to manager Mark Yates.

The 27-year-old was placed on the transfer list by Yates over the summer, following last season's underwhelming League Two campaign.

However, the former Rotherham man has started all three games for the Robins so far this term.

And the Cheltenham boss told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "Taylor's got a clean slate and he's taken it."

He continued: "When we came back in in June, I'd spoken to him previously and said everyone has a fresh start.

"He's worked really hard and has been a positive focal point of the group. He does certain things very, very well and we've played to his strengths.

"He's been shown in a really good light in the last three games. Long may it continue."

Taylor at Cheltenham Town Signed: 28 January 2013 on a free transfer from Rotherham Debut: 2 February 2013 in 2-1 win over Torquay Total appearances: 45 starts, 11 from the bench Total goals: Three

Taylor left Rotherham for Cheltenham in January 2013 and made 36 appearances last season as the Robins finished 17th, five points above the relegation zone.

Yates would not be drawn on whether the player would be removed from the transfer list, but Taylor himself said he was focused on maintaining his form.

"I've come back and got my head down," said the ex-Oldham trainee. "I've found myself in the team and I've got to make sure I take that opportunity.

"I don't feel like there's any pressure on myself. I put it on myself so I don't feel like I need it from anyone else."