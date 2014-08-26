Leicester City 0-1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town top scorer Andy Mangan (left) pulled up injured while celebrating

Andy Mangan's first-half effort for Shrewsbury Town proved decisive as the League Two side stunned Leicester to reach the Capital One Cup third round.

He curled a brilliant 38th-minute free-kick low into the bottom corner, but injured his hamstring in the process and limped off just two minutes later.

Mickey Demetriou should have made it 2-0 but made a mess of his effort, while Scott Vernon's shot hit the bar.

Chris Wood headed against the post for Leicester, then nodded wide late on.

Shrewsbury entertain Championship Norwich in the third round.

The three-times League Cup winners appeared to lack urgency against the lower league opposition, whose goal only came under threat on a handful of occasions.

Riyad Mahrez, who was excellent for the Foxes towards the end of their promotion run last season, produced a fine save from Jayson Leutwiler, before the Swiss goalkeeper kept out Marcin Wesilewski's hooked volley.

Match facts Leicester City had lost just one of their previous 17 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division - before the defeat by League Two side Shrewsbury Town The Foxes are now winless in their last five meetings with Shrewsbury, who made it into round three for only the second time since re-entering the Football League in 2004

Shrewsbury scored the only goal seven minutes before half-time, when Mangan struck a free-kick into the bottom corner.

But, even without Mangan, the League Two side also went close through James Collins, who forced a good save from Ben Hamer.

The former Charlton keeper also pushed an effort from left-back Demetriou over the bar.

Vernon's strike from 10 yards then came back off the woodwork before Demetriou scuffed his shot wide after being teed up by Collins. But the Town hung on to claim their first win on a Premier League ground.

Foxes manager Nigel Pearson told BBC Radio Leicester:

"They created chances and good luck to them, but my focus is on our performance and I expected better.

"We take cup competitions seriously and I'm annoyed with the fashion of our exit. We didn't show enough aggression and we need to strengthen.

"When you get disappointing results, you've got to look at how you go about using it as a learning experience. The players should understand by now exactly what is expected, and clearly tonight it wasn't enough."

Town manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"These are the nights that are special and you've really got to savour them. When you take a League Two club to a Premier League club and knock them out, it's got to be right up there.

"It wasn't just the victory. It was the way we got the victory. The way we passed, the way we defended. We were fantastic, and fully deserved it. And it was some goal to win it. A terrific strike. But, if I'm honest, I think we could have had a few more.

"Whatever anyone says, however many changes Leicester made, they had guys out there who play in the Premier League, and I want to make sure my players get the pat on the back they deserve."