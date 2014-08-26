Dundee 4-0 Raith Rovers

Dundee booked their place in the third round of the League Cup with a commanding win over Raith Rovers at Dens Park.

First-half goals from Greg Stewart and Paul McGinn put Paul Hartley's men on their way.

Peter MacDonald and Martin Boyle added further strikes after the break.

Grant Murray's men had no answer to their top-flight opponents, who continued their impressive start to the new season.

Dundee went ahead early when Phil Roberts picked out Stewart from the corner and he rose unchallenged inside the six-yard box to place a free header past visiting goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert.

Raith tried to hit back and Ryan Conroy curled a free-kick over the Dundee defensive wall only to see Scott Bain scurry across his line to get an outstretched arm to palm his attempt over the bar.

At the other end, Stewart came within inches of grabbing his second goal of the night as he latched on to Boyle's lay-off, only to see his angled shot from outside the penalty area fly narrowly over Cuthbert's bar.

Former Dundee striker Christian Nade then had a mazy run followed by a shot which was saved by Bain as the Kirkcaldy side refused to let their top-flight opponents have it all their own way, before Stewart did something similar for Dundee which brought out a decent save from Cuthbert.

However, the hosts were not to be denied and McGinn picked up possession and cut inside onto his left foot before sending an unstoppable 25-yard shot high into the top corner.

McGinn linked with MacDonald, whose knockdown was met by McGowan - but his ambitious volley was comfortably held by Cuthbert.

The home team had a goal disallowed in the 52nd minute when Boyle was judged to have kicked the ball out of Cuthbert's hands from point-blank range.

However, they succeeded in putting the tie beyond any doubt with a well-worked third goal just before the hour mark.

Stewart sent Boyle racing clear down the right and his inch-perfect cross was swept home by MacDonald from close-range for his second goal in as many games.

The scoring was completed when Boyle slotted home from a few yards after MacDonald's shot had been blocked.