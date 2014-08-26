Match ends, Dundee 4, Raith Rovers 0.
Dundee 4-0 Raith Rovers
Dundee booked their place in the third round of the League Cup with a commanding win over Raith Rovers at Dens Park.
First-half goals from Greg Stewart and Paul McGinn put Paul Hartley's men on their way.
Peter MacDonald and Martin Boyle added further strikes after the break.
Grant Murray's men had no answer to their top-flight opponents, who continued their impressive start to the new season.
Dundee went ahead early when Phil Roberts picked out Stewart from the corner and he rose unchallenged inside the six-yard box to place a free header past visiting goalkeeper Kevin Cuthbert.
Raith tried to hit back and Ryan Conroy curled a free-kick over the Dundee defensive wall only to see Scott Bain scurry across his line to get an outstretched arm to palm his attempt over the bar.
At the other end, Stewart came within inches of grabbing his second goal of the night as he latched on to Boyle's lay-off, only to see his angled shot from outside the penalty area fly narrowly over Cuthbert's bar.
Former Dundee striker Christian Nade then had a mazy run followed by a shot which was saved by Bain as the Kirkcaldy side refused to let their top-flight opponents have it all their own way, before Stewart did something similar for Dundee which brought out a decent save from Cuthbert.
However, the hosts were not to be denied and McGinn picked up possession and cut inside onto his left foot before sending an unstoppable 25-yard shot high into the top corner.
McGinn linked with MacDonald, whose knockdown was met by McGowan - but his ambitious volley was comfortably held by Cuthbert.
The home team had a goal disallowed in the 52nd minute when Boyle was judged to have kicked the ball out of Cuthbert's hands from point-blank range.
However, they succeeded in putting the tie beyond any doubt with a well-worked third goal just before the hour mark.
Stewart sent Boyle racing clear down the right and his inch-perfect cross was swept home by MacDonald from close-range for his second goal in as many games.
The scoring was completed when Boyle slotted home from a few yards after MacDonald's shot had been blocked.
Line-ups
Dundee
- 12Bain
- 19McGinn
- 2Irvine
- 6DavidsonBooked at 55mins
- 4KonradSubstituted forMcGowanat 45'minutes
- 5McPake
- 14Roberts
- 20McAlisterSubstituted forHarkinsat 67'minutes
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forTankulicat 71'minutes
- 15Stewart
- 23Boyle
Substitutes
- 1Letheren
- 18McGowan
- 21Tankulic
- 28Carreiro
- 29Harkins
- 30Kerr
- 33Wighton
Raith Rovers
- 1Cuthbert
- 2ThomsonBooked at 53mins
- 23McKeown
- 11Scott
- 4Watson
- 3PerrySubstituted forEllisat 84'minutes
- 8MoonBooked at 39minsSubstituted forCallachanat 77'minutes
- 16Vaughan
- 27NadeSubstituted forAndersonat 57'minutes
- 9Stewart
- 14Conroy
Substitutes
- 6Fox
- 7Anderson
- 12Callachan
- 17Laidlaw
- 24Ellis
- 31Matthews
- 32Bates
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 2,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee 4, Raith Rovers 0.
Attempt saved. Luka Tankulic (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Philip Roberts (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Laurie Ellis replaces Ross Perry because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Mark Stewart (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Greg Stewart (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers).
Luka Tankulic (Dundee) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Rory McKeown.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ross Callachan replaces Kevin Moon.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Martin Boyle (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Luka Tankulic (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Rory McKeown.
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Luka Tankulic replaces Peter MacDonald.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 4, Raith Rovers 0. Martin Boyle (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Gary Harkins replaces Jim McAlister.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul McGowan.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by James McPake.
Peter MacDonald (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Watson (Raith Rovers).
Gary Irvine (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).
Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Dundee).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 3, Raith Rovers 0. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Grant Anderson replaces Christian Nade because of an injury.
Booking
Iain Davidson (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Dundee).