EFL Cup - Second Round
MK Dons4Man Utd0

Milton Keynes Dons 4-0 Manchester United

By Chris Osborne

BBC Sport at Stadium:mk

MK Dons v Manchester United
Will Grigg was one of two MK strikers to score a double on Tuesday night

Louis van Gaal's miserable start to life as Manchester United boss continued with a massive Capital One Cup shock at the hands of League One MK Dons.

Playing in the second round for the first time in 19 years, United were mauled by an energetic and clinical performance from the side two divisions below them, who were playing in front of a crowd of 26,969 - the biggest in their 10-year history.

Four-time winners United did not register a shot on target until the 72nd minute against the team who were only founded in 2004.

Will Grigg scored after a Jonny Evans mistake and then chested in an audacious second after the break.

Benik Afobe, on loan from Arsenal, added two of his own to complete an embarrassing rout for the Premier League giants.

Louis van Gaal
Louis van Gaal admitted after the match that his players "did their utmost best and could do no more"

Having finished seventh in the league last season, the Red Devils entered the second round for the first time since 1995 and with no European football this season, Van Gaal's only chance of silverware will now be in the FA Cup and Premier League.

But after a defeat by Swansea on the opening day of the Premier League season and Saturday's draw at Sunderland, Van Gaal's reign at Old Trafford will come under even further scrutiny after this lifeless display.

It came on the same night United announced the £60m signing of Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid, becoming the biggest English spenders during this transfer window, but the Argentina international will have his work cut out if he is to instantly mask the fragility demonstrated by a loss to a side put together for less than £500,000.

MK Dons v Manchester United
Benik Afobe made an instant impact for the hosts, scoring with his first touch

There were elements of inexperience in United's line-up, particularly out wide where there were debuts for Saidy Janko and Reece James, who operated either side of the defensive back three that Van Gaal has steadfastly stuck by in his three games in charge.

But a team containing Javier Hernandez, Danny Welbeck, David De Gea, Jonny Evans, Anderson and Shinji Kagawa, who went off in the first half after a blow to the head, still possessed enough top-flight knowhow to look far too strong for a League One outfit.

The return of defender Evans for his first game of the season after an injury lay-off should have been a blessing for United, but it was his horrendous error that had them chasing the game.

Under little pressure near his own goal-line, he inexplicably rolled the ball to Reeves who was able to lay it on for Grigg to finish from 10 yards out.

Manchester United's League Cup nightmares
2011-12 - quarter-final: United lose 2-1 at home to Championship side Crystal Palace - thanks to Glenn Murray's extra-time winner
2007-08 - third round: Michael Mifsud scores twice as Championship side Coventry won 2-0 at Old Trafford
2006-07 - fourth round: Freddy Eastwood's free-kick gives Championship strugglers Southend a 1-0 win over United at Roots Hall
1997-98 - third round: Mauricio Taricco's long-range effort seals a 2-0 win for second-tier Ipswich at Portman Road
1995-96 - second round: Paul Barnes strikes twice in York's 3-0 win at Old Trafford, on the way to a 4-3 aggregate victory
1990-91 - final: Favourites United fall to John Sheridan's spectacular Wembley winner for Second Division Sheffield Wednesday
1986-87 - third-round replay: Ron Atkinson loses his job as United manager after a 4-1 thumping at First Division rivals Southampton
1983-84 - fourth round second replay: Jim Smith's Oxford - on the way to Third Division promotion - beat Atkinson's United 2-1 at the Manor Ground
1978-79 - third round: Luther Blissett's two goals see Third Division Watford come from a goal down to win at Old Trafford
1972-73 - third-round replay: A United side struggling under manager Frank O'Farrell fall 2-1 at home to Third Division Bristol Rovers

Unimaginative and uninspiring, United continued to put in an error-strewn performance, with their stars outshone by 18-year-old prospect Dele Alli in the MK midfield and forward Reeves, who laid on three of his side's goals.

Reeves provided the cross as part of a counter-attack that Grigg cleverly chested past De Gea and then slid in a wonderfully disguised pass to allow Afobe to finish.

Afobe then trundled his way past a string of non-committal United challenges before calmly scoring his second goal and MK's fourth.

Efforts from youngster James Wilson and Adnan Januzaj deep into the second half were all United could muster in response, as they suffered the same fate as the last time they played a second-round League Cup tie 19 years ago - a 4-3 aggregate defeat by York City.

The record crowd bathed in the glory of the night while Van Gaal, a quiet figure on the touchline throughout the evening, now faces a trip to Burnley on Saturday still searching for a maiden victory.

MK Dons entertain Bradford in the third round.

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Martin
  • 18Baldock
  • 3Lewington
  • 8Potter
  • 6KayBooked at 75mins
  • 5McFadzean
  • 22CarruthersSubstituted forGreenat 61'minutes
  • 14Alli
  • 11GriggSubstituted forAfobeat 68'minutes
  • 10Reeves
  • 9BowditchSubstituted forPowellat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Green
  • 12Spence
  • 15Randall
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Powell
  • 19Hitchcock
  • 23Afobe

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 36Vermijl
  • 41JamesBooked at 51mins
  • 28Oliveira
  • 6Evans
  • 38Keane
  • 37JankoSubstituted forPereiraat 45'minutes
  • 26KagawaSubstituted forJanuzajat 20'minutes
  • 14Hernández
  • 19Welbeck
  • 22PowellSubstituted forWilsonat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Januzaj
  • 29Zaha
  • 33McNair
  • 39Thorpe
  • 40Amos
  • 44Pereira
  • 49Wilson
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
26,969

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 4, Manchester United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 4, Manchester United 0.

Attempt missed. Anderson (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Dele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Javier Hernández (Manchester United).

Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. James Wilson (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by David Martin.

Attempt saved. James Wilson (Manchester United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Marnick Vermijl (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 4, Manchester United 0. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Green.

Foul by Daniel Powell (MK Dons).

Michael Keane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Attempt missed. Javier Hernández (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Marnick Vermijl (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Anthony Kay (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Anthony Kay (MK Dons).

Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by David Martin.

Attempt saved. James Wilson (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 3, Manchester United 0. Benik Afobe (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Green.

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Danny Welbeck (Manchester United).

Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Benik Afobe replaces William Grigg.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 2, Manchester United 0. William Grigg (MK Dons) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Reeves.

Attempt saved. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Danny Green replaces Samir Carruthers.

Foul by Anderson (Manchester United).

Dele Alli (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. James Wilson replaces Nick Powell.

Javier Hernández (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Anthony Kay (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Daniel Powell replaces Dean Bowditch.

Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

