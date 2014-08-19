Carlisle United loan striker Jack Marriott from Ipswich Town

Marriott scored 12 goals in 22 games for Woking in the Conference last season

Carlisle United have signed Ipswich Town striker Jack Marriott on a one-month emergency loan deal, subject to Football Association clearance.

Marriott, 19, has made three first-team appearances for the Tractor Boys, including a first start against Crawley in the League Cup this month.

He scored 12 goals in 22 games on loan to Conference side Woking last season.

"I wanted another striker so we're pleased to get this done," said Carlisle boss Graham Kavanagh.

Kavanagh also told the club website: "We'll have him for a month and see how he goes.

"He'll hopefully hit the ground running and be full of confidence."