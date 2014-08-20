Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Bournemouth youngster Jack Cannon hit five for St Paul's

St Paul's showed the gulf between the top and bottom of Jersey football as they beat Sporting Academics 18-0 in the Charity Cup quarter-finals.

Saints are the reigning Jersey and Channel Islands champions, while Accies finished bottom of Jersey's second tier last season.

Jack Cannon hit five, as did Jersey team-mate Craig Leitch, while Luke Watson scored four times.

Also through are reigning Charity Cup holders Jersey Scottish.

They had a much tighter affair as Luke Campbell's stoppage-time goal gave them a 2-1 win over St Peter.

Ben Gallichan had given Scottish a ninth-minute lead before Sam Dewhurst equalised 10 minutes after half-time.

Scottish will face either Trinity or Jersey Wanderers in their semi-final, while St Paul's take on the winner of and Portuguese Club.