Partick Thistle sign Ben Richards-Everton as Gabriel Piccolo exits
Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle have signed Ben Richards-Everton, previously with Tamworth, after releasing fellow central defender Gabriel Piccolo.
The 22-year-old Richards-Everton impressed on trial in a friendly against Sunderland.
Piccolo joined Thistle in summer 2013 and made 17 appearances.
But the club have announced: "Gabriel Piccolo's contract with Partick Thistle has been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect."
The 24-year-old Mexican had arrived in Scotland after leaving Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano.
Richards-Everton, who has signed a one-year contract at Firhill, began his career with Carlisle United before spells with Romulus, Cradley Town and Hinckley United.
The England C international joined Tamworth last summer and made 39 appearances for the English side as they were relegated from the Conference Premier.