Partick Thistle have signed Ben Richards-Everton, previously with Tamworth, after releasing fellow central defender Gabriel Piccolo.

The 22-year-old Richards-Everton impressed on trial in a friendly against Sunderland.

Piccolo joined Thistle in summer 2013 and made 17 appearances.

But the club have announced: "Gabriel Piccolo's contract with Partick Thistle has been terminated by mutual consent with immediate effect."

The 24-year-old Mexican had arrived in Scotland after leaving Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano.

Richards-Everton, who has signed a one-year contract at Firhill, began his career with Carlisle United before spells with Romulus, Cradley Town and Hinckley United.

The England C international joined Tamworth last summer and made 39 appearances for the English side as they were relegated from the Conference Premier.