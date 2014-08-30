Newcastle United 3-3 Crystal Palace

Match ends, Newcastle United 3, Crystal Palace 3.
Wilfried Zaha's fierce 95th-minute shot ensured Neil Warnock began his second stint in charge of Crystal Palace with a dramatic draw at Newcastle United.
Palace led twice, through Dwight Gayle's close-range finish inside 30 seconds and Jason Puncheon's volley, but Daryl Janmaat's scrappy effort and Rolando Aarons's header levelled.
A third league defeat looked likely when Mike Williamson jabbed Newcastle ahead from two yards after 88 minutes.
But Zaha, on his second debut, pounced.
The attacker, who broke through at Palace before moving to Old Trafford in a £15m deal in January 2013, capitalised on a loose ball in the Newcastle box and rammed it past Tim Krul with the game virtually over.
It was a breathless end to a breathless week for Warnock, who was appointed Palace manager for a second time on Wednesday after a tumultuous fortnight for the Selhurst Park club.
The 65-year-old left the south London side for QPR in March 2010 with Palace in administration but has been out of work since leaving Leeds in April 2013.
In the interim, he has been working as a pundit and fell out with Puncheon after criticising the winger for missing a penalty against Tottenham last season.
The player responded with an angry outburst on Twitter and was fined £15,000 by the Football Association but, ever the pragmatist, Warnock included him in his starting XI and the midfielder scored the goal that had Palace ahead for a large chunk of the second half.
It was the second time in the match that the visitors had taken the lead, Gayle having opened the scoring after only 29 seconds.
Yannick Bolasie's cross was headed out only as far as Marouane Chamakh and, although Krul got a hand to the Morocco forward's low effort, the ball rebounded from a post and into the path of Gayle, who converted calmly.
Newcastle responded by seizing control but it was only after wasting a series of promising set-piece situations that Alan Pardew's side got on terms with eight minutes of the first half remaining.
Janmaat, who had earlier headed a Remy Cabella corner wide, broke into the box and, although his initial effort was blocked, the ball fell fortuitously for the Dutch full-back to prod past Julian Speroni from six yards.
If the home fans thought their team would go on to secure a straightforward win, they suffered a rude awakening just after the break when Puncheon scored.
The winger was afforded too much room to unleash an angled volley that skidded off Fabricio Coloccini before flashing across Krul and into his bottom left-hand corner.
The natives grew restless again and it took the introduction of 18-year-old midfielder Aarons to stem the discontent.
The Jamaica-born teenager hauled his side level with his first senior goal, heading in after Scott Danns inadvertently flicked a Cabella corner into his path.
Then, Aarons created what looked like being the winner when his floated effort crashed against the back post and fell for Williamson to jab in his first Newcastle goal.
However, Palace continued to press and Zaha had an effort ruled out for offside before his late intervention ensured Warnock's reign got off to a positive start.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "We should have had three points. Perhaps we got wrapped up in the crowd trying to get a fourth and it's frustrating to concede.
"We weren't as tight defensively today as we have been and Palace caused up problems in wide areas."
Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock: "I know I was seventh choice but that don't bother me. It's a great club and it's nice to be able to put something back into it.
"The squad needs four and we're down the line with some of them. But they're a great bunch and I'm chuffed with the attitude of them.
"Tony [Pulis] must have done a great job because they've got a great attitude and determination and they can play a bit, too."
