Manchester City 0-1 Stoke City

Mame Biram Diouf spent three years across Manchester at City's rivals United

Mame Biram Diouf races 70 yards to clinch shock victory

Shot goes under England international Joe Hart

Yaya Toure booked for diving

Hosts fail to score for the second time in 71 home matches

Stoke City registered their first Premier League victory in Manchester as Mame Biram Diouf's fine solo effort stunned the champions.

The Senegal international and former United striker raced 70 yards before slotting under Joe Hart.

The hosts could have had a late penalty but Yaya Toure was booked for diving.

Stoke had lost all 12 previous league matches at the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford and manager Mark Hughes will savour this victory at his former club.

The odds were stacked against the visitors who had not even scored at Manchester City in the Premier League.

Diouf joined Stoke on a free transfer from Hannover in the summer

By contrast, Manuel Pellegrini's men had failed to hit the net in just one of their last 70 home matches and the Chilean started with Sergio Aguero, who had taken just 23 seconds to score off the bench against Liverpool, up front.

The Potters had failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 league matches but a resolute performance from Hughes's side saw them do just that and Diouf's second-half strike capped a perfect day for the disbelieving away support, although Hart should have done better with the goal.

Stoke have embraced a more open, passing game under Hughes, but it was the old organisational qualities often displayed under previous manager Tony Pulis that saw them home.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City defending worries Pellegrini

They are looking to improve on last season's impressive ninth-placed finish and after a home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa and a point against 10-man Hull City, this shock victory will raise expectations of doing so.

In a tetchy first half, the well-organised Potters could and probably should have had a penalty when Aleksandar Kolarov clumsily tripped Diouf.

Yaya Toure went closest for an unusually subdued home side, clipping Kolarov's pull back against the bar shortly before half-time.

Diouf, who spent three years at Old Trafford, seized his moment on 58 minutes when he picked up David Silva's cleared cross outside his own area.

Toure was cautioned despite appearing to be clipped by Phil Bardsley

The 26-year-old held off Kolarov and skipped past substitute Fernandinho before beating Hart at his near post.

Diouf could have made it two moments later but was inches away from connecting with Peter Odemwingie's cross with the goal at his mercy.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Fantastic' Diouf goal delights Hughes

The home side's misery was compounded late on when Lee Mason deemed that Toure had dived in the area and showed the Ivorian a yellow card as the home team claimed a penalty.

Pellegrini will also have to check on the fitness of summer signing Fernando, who limped off on 38 minutes.

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It's a surprising defeat because we don't expect to lose against Stoke but these games sometimes happen. We tried from everywhere and really we are not very creative. We did not find the space and that is credit to Stoke.

"The (Toure) penalty was just one play during the game. Everyone that saw it told me it was a clear penalty but it was one play in 90 minutes. I am more worried about the goal they scored because it was too easy.

"On Fernando we'll see tomorrow with the doctor. Maybe he has some problem with his groin but we are not sure."

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: "We've done well in games against City since I've been at the club. We've played them three times home and away and they have only scored once. We know we can frustrate them and make it difficult for them.

"The idea when I came was to be consistently in the top 10 and that's not easy. If we can be consistently in the top half we can all be congratulated for a job well done."

BBC Match of the Day reaction "Manchester City were a little complacent. After beating Liverpool they probably thought it was a walk in the park. They have to be careful because they have some tough games coming up, they need to bounce back because they looked lethargic" - Former Liverpool, Fulham and England midfielder Danny Murphy

Former Manchester United defender Bardsley was booked in the first half

Sergio Aguero was given his first start of the season but could find no way through a determined Stoke defence

Diouf scored 26 goals in 57 Bundesliga appearances

Hughes savoured victory for the first time at the Etihad Stadium since he was sacked by Manchester City