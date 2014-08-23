BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham: Sam Allardyce praises quality goals
Sam Allardyce praises West Ham's "quality" finishing after they beat Crystal Palace 3-1.
Mauro Zarate scored a spectacular debut goal and Stewart Downing added a second before half-time, but Marouane Chamakh pulled a goal back before Carlton Cole sealed victory for the Hammers.
It was only West Ham's second win in their last nine Premier League London derbies.