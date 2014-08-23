QPR: Wilfried Zaha loan signing would interest Harry Redknapp

Wilfried Zaha made five Premier League starts for Cardiff on loan at the end of last season

Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp would be interested in signing Manchester United's Wilfried Zaha if the winger was available on loan.

The former Crystal Palace man has made just two senior league appearances for United since signing in January 2013, ending last season on loan at Cardiff.

"If we thought he was available he would certainly be of interest," said Redknapp.

"If they were to loan him I'm sure a lot of clubs would be interested."

Ahead of Redknapp's return to former club Tottenham on Sunday, the QPR boss also said he was confident striker Loic Remy would still be at Loftus Road at the end of the transfer window.

Born in the Ivory Coast, Wilfried Zaha made his England debut against Sweden on 14 November 2012

Remy, 27, who spent last season on loan at Newcastle and almost joined Liverpool in the summer, started in attack last weekend as QPR lost 1-0 at home to Hull, with the France international looking increasingly likely to stay.

"I'm confident he'll be here," said Redknapp. "I've spoken with Loic, he's been excellent in training and his attitude has been world class.

"Unless a top six club comes in, I think he'll be happy to stay here. He's seen we've brought some good players in."

QPR have already signed Rio Ferdinand, Steve Caulker, Jordon Mutch and Leroy Fer, as well as bringing in Chile international pair Mauricio Isla and Eduardo Vargas on loan this summer.