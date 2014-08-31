Premier League
Tottenham0Liverpool3

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Liverpool

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport

Liverpool beat Tottenham
Steven Gerrard scored his 29th Premier League penalty - only Alan Shearer (56) and Frank Lampard (43) scoring more
  • Liverpool bounce back from loss to Man City
  • Tottenham suffer first loss under Pochettino
  • Balotelli wastes chances on Liverpool debut

Brendan Rodgers celebrated his 100th match as Liverpool manager with another comfortable win against previously unbeaten Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Mario Balotelli wasted several chances on his Reds debut but it mattered little as Spurs lost for the first time under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool, who won 5-0 in this fixture last season, led when Raheem Sterling converted at the far post.

Liverpool discipline pleases Rodgers

Steven Gerrard's penalty and Alberto Moreno's precise finish sealed the win.

Liverpool scored nine unanswered goals against Spurs last season - following up the 5-0 success in north London with a 4-0 victory at Anfield - and tore apart a new-look Spurs side which had made a positive start under Pochettino.

The Reds have since lost talismanic striker Luis Suarez, who tormented Spurs on both occasions last season, but demonstrated the same attacking verve which helped them finish as Premier League runners-up in May.

Rodgers is still integrating nine summer signings into his squad and saw his side edge past Southampton on the opening weekend, before being comfortably beaten by reigning champions Manchester City on Monday.

Ton-up Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers took charge of his 100th match as Liverpool boss, and his record stands at won 56, drawn 21 and lost 23.Only Kenny Dalglish (62) has won more in his first century of matches as Reds manager. Bill Shankly and Rafa Benitez both also won 56.

But they clicked into gear against Spurs as England forward Sterling carried his encouraging World Cup form into the new domestic season.

The 19-year-old, playing in a more central role, worried the home defence with his pace and direct running throughout.

He scored the opening goal as the Reds needed just eight minutes to find a breakthrough against a Spurs side which had not conceded in their opening two Premier League fixtures.

Steven Gerrard

Daniel Sturridge picked out the intelligent run of Jordan Henderson and he unselfishly squared across the Spurs goal for Sterling to steer in.

And the home side were lucky not to fall further behind as Liverpool dominated the opening 15 minutes.

Despite Rodgers insisting his team have not turned into "the Mario Balotelli show", the Italian inevitably proved to be a central figure in the opening exchanges.

His firm header forced Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris into an acrobatic save after just three minutes, before a weak header from inside the six-yard box squirmed wide shortly after Sterling's opener.

The ex-Manchester City striker also haplessly miscued a long-range effort when Lloris rashly raced from his goal and played a poor clearance straight to his feet.

But his failure to give the visitors a more commanding lead did not prove significant.

Spurs had netted 21 goals in their previous six home games but were unable to exploit some defensive uncertainty from the visitors as they searched for an equaliser before the break.

Soft penalty cost Tottenham - Pochettino

Emmanuel Adebayor lobbed over the Liverpool goal when a long punt forward caught the away defence flat-footed, before Reds defender Dejan Lovren came to the rescue by blocking Erik Lamela's shot after Mamadou Sakho sloppily surrendered possession.

But their clearest opportunity came when Liverpool allowed another high ball to slice them open, with an unmarked Nacer Chadli pouncing to force Belgium team-mate Simon Mignolet into a smart reaction save.

Any Spurs momentum gained soon dissipated, however, when right-back Eric Dier tugged back Reds midfielder Joe Allen in the box moments after the restart and Gerrard confidently fired low into the corner from the spot.

And Spain full-back Moreno, a recent £12m signing from Sevilla, sealed the comprehensive win when he charged forward unchallenged before driving a low shot into the far corner.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino:

"We need to learn and improve - today was a very tough game for us.

"I think the first 45 minutes we competed very well and had some good chances. But the key moment came in the second half - it was a very soft penalty. When you are 2-0 down against Liverpool it is very difficult."

Mario Balotelli of Liverpool
New £16m striker Mario Balotelli was all smiles ahead of his Liverpool debut
Mario Balotelli of Liverpool
The Italy striker headed wide an opportunity to put Liverpool 2-0 ahead
Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino
Brendan Rodgers earned his 56th win in his 100th game as Liverpool boss, while new Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 15Dier
  • 4Kaboul
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 3RoseSubstituted forDaviesat 72'minutes
  • 42BentalebSubstituted forDembéléat 59'minutes
  • 29Capoue
  • 11Lamela
  • 23EriksenSubstituted forTownsendat 59'minutes
  • 22Chadli
  • 10Adebayor

Substitutes

  • 6Chiriches
  • 14Holtby
  • 17Townsend
  • 18Kane
  • 19Dembélé
  • 24Friedel
  • 33Davies

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 19ManquilloBooked at 37mins
  • 6Lovren
  • 17Sakho
  • 18MorenoBooked at 90mins
  • 8Gerrard
  • 14Henderson
  • 24AllenBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCanat 61'minutes
  • 31SterlingBooked at 74minsSubstituted forEnrique Sanchez Diazat 86'minutes
  • 45BalotelliSubstituted forMarkovicat 61'minutes
  • 15Sturridge

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 3Enrique Sanchez Diaz
  • 4K Touré
  • 9Lambert
  • 10Coutinho
  • 23Can
  • 50Markovic
Referee:
Phil Dowd
Attendance:
36,130

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Liverpool 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Liverpool 3.

Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Booking

Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Lazar Markovic.

Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).

Javier Manquillo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. José Enrique replaces Raheem Sterling.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Adebayor is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Etienne Capoue (Tottenham Hotspur).

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lazar Markovic.

Booking

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).

Attempt blocked. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Danny Rose because of an injury.

Delay in match Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.

Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emre Can.

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.

Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

Attempt saved. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Mousa Dembélé.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Lazar Markovic replaces Mario Balotelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Emre Can replaces Joe Allen.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 0, Liverpool 3. Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Mousa Dembélé replaces Nabil Bentaleb.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Andros Townsend replaces Christian Eriksen.

Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alberto Moreno (Liverpool).

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joe Allen.

Top Stories

