Hull City 1-1 Stoke: Officials let us down - Steve Bruce

Hull City manager Steve Bruce says the officials let his side down after a contentious throw-in was awarded just before they conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 with Stoke.

Ryan Shawcross grabbed an equaliser for Stoke to cancel out Nikica Jelavic's first-half strike for the Tigers who had James Chester sent off.

Hull have not won consecutive Premier League games since September last year.

