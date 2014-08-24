QPR manager Harry Redknapp says his side did not work hard enough in their 4-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Redknapp had an unhappy return to White Hart Lane as two goals from Nacer Chadli and a strike each from Eric Dier and Emmanuel Adebayor condemned his side to a second defeat from their opening two games.

QPR have managed just three wins in 27 visits to White Hart Lane in all competitions, with their last coming in May 1994.