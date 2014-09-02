Fleetwood Town v Morecambe
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 28Maxwell
- 33CraineySubstituted forAndrewat 67'minutes
- 5Roberts
- 14Hogan
- 17Blair
- 18Sarcevic
- 4MurdochBooked at 90mins
- 12Morris
- 7EvansSubstituted forProctorat 72'minutes
- 29CampbellSubstituted forDobbieat 60'minutes
- 23Ball
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 3Andrew
- 6Pond
- 9Dobbie
- 19Proctor
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 15Widdowson
- 6EdwardsSubstituted forWrightat 65'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 22ParrishSubstituted forDoyleat 30'minutes
- 2Beeley
- 10WilliamsSubstituted forMullinat 76'minutes
- 4Kenyon
- 16Drummond
- 9Sampson
- 27Amond
- 7RedshawBooked at 16mins
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 12Mullin
- 23Doyle
- 24McCready
- 25Arestidou
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 2,045
Match Stats
Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamMorecambe
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7