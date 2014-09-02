EFL Trophy
Fleetwood1Morecambe3

Fleetwood Town v Morecambe

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 28Maxwell
  • 33CraineySubstituted forAndrewat 67'minutes
  • 5Roberts
  • 14Hogan
  • 17Blair
  • 18Sarcevic
  • 4MurdochBooked at 90mins
  • 12Morris
  • 7EvansSubstituted forProctorat 72'minutes
  • 29CampbellSubstituted forDobbieat 60'minutes
  • 23Ball

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 3Andrew
  • 6Pond
  • 9Dobbie
  • 19Proctor

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 15Widdowson
  • 6EdwardsSubstituted forWrightat 65'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 22ParrishSubstituted forDoyleat 30'minutes
  • 2Beeley
  • 10WilliamsSubstituted forMullinat 76'minutes
  • 4Kenyon
  • 16Drummond
  • 9Sampson
  • 27Amond
  • 7RedshawBooked at 16mins

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 12Mullin
  • 23Doyle
  • 24McCready
  • 25Arestidou
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
2,045

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away7

