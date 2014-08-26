George Saville: Wolves sign young Chelsea midfielder
Wolves have signed young midfielder George Saville from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old Camberley-born Chelsea Academy product has signed a three-year contract at Molineux, with the the option of a further year.
Saville spent the whole of last season vying for promotion with Wolves, having joined Brentford on a season's loan.
But Wolves boss Kenny Jackett knows him best from when he first signed him at Millwall in February 2013.
|George Saville's soccer CV
|Saville began his career on Reading's books before joining Chelsea at the age of 11.After being capped by England at Under-16 level, he signed professional terms with the Premier League side in 2010.
Saville spent the final three months of the 2012-13 season on loan with Millwall under Jackett, who resigned at the end of the campaign shortly before being appointed head coach at Wolves.
"He had a very good season at Brentford and was on loan with me at Millwall," said Jackett.
"At just turned 21, he's a great addition to our squad. He's the right age. He's a good player now but he's going to improve in the future and really give us terrific options in midfield.
"He is capable of doing a little bit of everything. He can compete, he can tackle, he can pass and he has the ability to get a shot in."
Saville may be involved on Saturday when fourth-placed Wolves, who have won three of their first four Championship matches, host Blackburn Rovers.