Match ends, FC Augsburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
FC Augsburg 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
Marco Reus scored one and set up another as Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 3-2 for their first win of the new Bundesliga season.
Reus opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored with a header from Reus' corner three minutes later.
Adrian Ramos made it three in the 78th minute but Raul Bobadilla pulled one back with eight minutes to play.
Tim Matavz scored a second for Augsburg late on but Dortmund survived.
Dortmund, who lost their opening game of the season to Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday, needed goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller to preserve the win in injury time as he denied Tobias Werner.
"I am happy to be playing again and helping the team," Reus said after scoring his first goal since suffering an ankle injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in June.
"We still have a lot of work to do, that was visible late in the second half. When you drop your level a few percent then you will be punished. So, the work continues."
Line-ups
Augsburg
- 35Hitz
- 2VerhaeghBooked at 43mins
- 18Callsen-Bracker
- 5Klavan
- 12Baba
- 8FeulnerSubstituted forMatavzat 69'minutes
- 10Baier
- 9ParkerSubstituted forBobadillaat 61'minutes
- 7Altintop
- 13WernerBooked at 43mins
- 34DjurdjicSubstituted forKohrat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Manninger
- 17de Jong
- 20Hong Jeong-ho
- 21Kohr
- 23Matavz
- 25Bobadilla
- 30Caiuby
B Dortmund
- 1Weidenfeller
- 26Piszczek
- 4SuboticBooked at 70mins
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 37Durm
- 5Kehl
- 10Mkhitaryan
- 14JojicBooked at 54minsSubstituted forBenderat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 11ReusSubstituted forHofmannat 87'minutes
- 19GroßkreutzSubstituted forRamosat 73'minutes
- 17Aubameyang
Substitutes
- 6Bender
- 7Hofmann
- 9Immobile
- 20Ramos
- 22Langerak
- 28Ginter
- 30Narey
- Referee:
- Knut Kircher
- Attendance:
- 30,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Erik Durm tries a through ball, but Adrián Ramos is caught offside.
Foul by Jan-Ingwer Callsen-Bracker (FC Augsburg).
Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Roman Weidenfeller.
Attempt saved. Tobias Werner (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Tim Matavz (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba with a cross.
Attempt missed. Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following a fast break.
Foul by Jan-Ingwer Callsen-Bracker (FC Augsburg).
Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jonas Hofmann replaces Marco Reus.
Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt missed. Dominik Kohr (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Sokratis.
Attempt missed. Tobias Werner (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Daniel Baier following a set piece situation.
Halil Altintop (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Kehl (Borussia Dortmund).
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Raul Bobadilla (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Dominik Kohr replaces Nikola Djurdjic.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Halil Altintop (FC Augsburg).
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Jan-Ingwer Callsen-Bracker (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt missed. Raul Bobadilla (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Adrián Ramos replaces Kevin Großkreutz.
Delay in match Halil Altintop (FC Augsburg) because of an injury.
Halil Altintop (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund).
Booking
Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.