FC Augsburg 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund had to hang on in the latter stages but saw out their first league win of the season.

Marco Reus scored one and set up another as Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg 3-2 for their first win of the new Bundesliga season.

Reus opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored with a header from Reus' corner three minutes later.

Adrian Ramos made it three in the 78th minute but Raul Bobadilla pulled one back with eight minutes to play.

Tim Matavz scored a second for Augsburg late on but Dortmund survived.

Dortmund, who lost their opening game of the season to Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday, needed goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller to preserve the win in injury time as he denied Tobias Werner.

"I am happy to be playing again and helping the team," Reus said after scoring his first goal since suffering an ankle injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in June.

"We still have a lot of work to do, that was visible late in the second half. When you drop your level a few percent then you will be punished. So, the work continues."