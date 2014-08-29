Jordon Ibe: Liverpool winger joins Derby County
Derby County have signed Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe on a season-long loan, BBC Radio Derby reports.
The 18-year-old joined the Reds from Wycombe in January 2012 and has made three first-team appearances.
Ibe also had a loan spell with Birmingham City at the end of last season, scoring one goal in 11 games.
Rams head coach Steve McClaren said: "He is a direct player with plenty of ability and he will certainly strengthen the attacking options."
Ibe follows Andre Wisdom in joining the Rams from Liverpool, the defender playing a key role in helping the club reach the Championship play-off last term.
McClaren added: "We're delighted that Liverpool have again chosen to loan us one of their promising young players.
"Jordon is someone who we've been aware of for quite a while and have been impressed whenever we've seen him in action.
"He has a lot of potential and we believe that we can help his career development."
The England Under-19 international was 15 when he made his senior debut for Wycombe in 2011 and scored his first professional goal two months later.