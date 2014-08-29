Arsenal Ladies: Pedro Martinez Losa appointed new manager

Pedro Martinez Losa is currently assistant coach of Western New York Flash in the USA

Arsenal Ladies have announced the appointment of Spaniard Pedro Martinez Losa as their new manager.

The 38-year-old, currently assistant coach of Western New York Flash in the United States, will take charge from 15 September.

He replaces Shelley Kerr, who left Arsenal in the summer and now manages Stirling University.

"Joining Arsenal Ladies is a very special moment for me," said Losa. "The team has a great history."

Losa sprang to prominence at Rayo Vallecano, claiming the Spanish Cup in 2008 - a maiden trophy for the club - and league titles in 2009, 2010 and 2011. They reached the last 16 of the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2010-11.

Captain and assistant coach Kelly Smith will take interim control until Losa takes the reins.

Arsenal, who travel to Birmingham on Sunday, are currently fifth in the FA Women's Super League.