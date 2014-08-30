Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has told Celtic he wants to leave the Scottish champions. (Daily Express)

But chief executive Peter Lawwell insists he will fight to keep the 23-year-old at Celtic Park. (Herald)

Former Ibrox director Dave King has refused to underwrite a new share issue aimed at raising £4m. (Daily Mail)

Testing times: McCoist hopes to preserve his squad

Ally McCoist is praying the Rangers board do not sell any of his player before Monday's transfer deadline. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Rangers' fans representative Drew Robertson believes some directors' positions at Ibrox are becoming "untenable". (Herald)

Hearts forward Soufian El Hassnaoui has dismissed Edinburgh rivals Hibernian's Scottish Championship hopes and insists the title race is between the Tynecastle outfit and Rangers. (Scotsman)

Former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant Ross County manager's job. (Sun, print edition)

Alex Smith was not surprised by Derek Adams' exit from Ross County with the veteran manager recalling how he was sacked by the Dingwall club the same day he was given an MBE. (Daily Record, print edition)

And St Johnstone have failed in a bid to take Rangers forward Dean Shiels on loan (Sun, print edition)

The Uefa Champions League seeding system is set for a revamp with the holders and league winners from the top seven nations getting top billing. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Two Tim Visser tries helped Edinburgh secure a morale-boosting 21-15 friendly win at Newcastle Falcons. (Herald)

Andy Murray has upped his intake of salt to combat cramp as he bids to continue his progress at the US Open. (Daily Mail)