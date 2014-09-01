Daley Blind: Man Utd sign Dutch international for £13.8m

Media playback is not supported on this device Nevin: Why Blind is perfect for Man Utd

Manchester United have signed versatile Netherlands international Daley Blind from Ajax for £13.8m.

Blind, 24, who agreed a four year deal, was in United coach Louis van Gaal's World Cup squad and can play at left-back and as a defensive midfielder.

The latest transfer brings the Old Trafford club's summer spending total to over £143m on five permanent deals.

"I cannot wait to work with Van Gaal at the biggest club in the world," Blind told the club website.

"It is a real honour to sign for Manchester United. I have been at Ajax since I was seven years old and I will always have very fond memories of the club and of my time there."

Daley Blind factfile Born: 9 March 1990 Netherlands: 19 caps, 1 goal Ajax debut: v FC Volendam 7 December 2008 Club honours: 4 Eredivise titles (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14) Club stats: 120 Ajax appearances, 3 goals Individual honours: Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2014

The United manager added: "I am delighted Daley has signed for the club. He is a very intelligent and versatile footballer that can play in many positions.

"Daley is a great reader of the game, he has played under my philosophy over a number of years and he will be a great addition to the team."

Blind, the son of ex-Netherlands international Danny, worked his way up through the youth system at the Dutch club giants and helped them win four league titles.

He has won 19 caps and scored his first goal for his country in a 3-0 victory against hosts Brazil in the World Cup third-place play-off in the summer.

BBC Football analyst Pat Nevin "Blind can play in a number positions on the left side "He can even do well in the centre of midfield. He is good at being a defender, but also comfortable playing further forward."

Last week, United broke the British transfer fee record by spending £59.7m to bring midfielder Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid.

The 20-time league champions have also bought left-back Luke Shaw, midfielder Ander Herrera and Di Maria's Argentina team-mate Marcos Rojo. this summer.

In addition to the permanent signings, United have agreed a £6m one-year loan deal with Monaco for Colombia striker Radamel Falcao.