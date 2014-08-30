BBC Sport - Swansea 3-0 West Brom: Monk 'realistic' on Swansea's target

Swansea head coach Gary Monk is not getting carried away despite his team's perfect start to the season, which continued with a 3-0 win over West Brom.

35-year-old Monk insisted he was "very realistic" about his side's prospects for the season, saying "there is a lot of hard work ahead of us" as Swansea target the 40 points often cited as the figure to ensure Premier League survival.

Nathan Dyer opened the scoring early on after some intricate link up play with Gylfi Sigurdsson, before Wayne Routledge doubled the home side's lead with a stunning volley and Dyer again combined with Sigurdsson to wrap up the points.

