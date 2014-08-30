Sebastian Blanco: West Brom sign Argentine winger

Blanco made the last of his international appearances for Argentina in 2010

West Brom have completed the signing of Argentine winger Sebastian Blanco for an undisclosed fee from Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Baggies, with the option of a one-year extension.

Blanco, who has two international caps, is the club's 11th signing of the transfer window.

"He's adept with both feet, is a nice crosser, creates chances and scores goals," said Albion boss Alan Irvine.

"He's an Argentina international who joined Metalist for a lot of money. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury not long after the move, which held up his progress.

"Since then, he's shown his quality."

West Brom have also signed defenders Joleon Lescott, Chris Baird, Sebastien Pocognoli, Andre Wisdom, Jason Davidson and Cristian Gamboa, midfielders Craig Gardner and Silvestre Varela and strikers Brown Ideye and Georgios Samaras during the current transfer window.

"With the players we've brought in this summer, the squad has a much better balance thanks to the hard work of the chairman [Jeremy Peace], Richard Garlick, Terry Burton and the recruitment staff," added Irvine.