BBC Sport takes a look at the Premier League's five worst and five best signings as voted for by Sportsday Live readers.

Alan Shearer's move from Blackburn to Newcastle was among those to make the "best" list, while Manchester United's signing of goalkeeper Massimo Taibi is rated among the the "worst".

You can carry on the debate using the hashtags #bestbuyworstbuy or #bbcdeadlineday