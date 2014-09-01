Jack Price: Yeovil sign midfielder on one-month loan from Wolves

Price signed a professional contract with Wolves in 2011

Yeovil have signed Jack Price on a one-month emergency loan from Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a product of the Molineux academy and made 26 league appearances to help them gain promotion last season.

However, his only game this season was in a 3-2 loss to Northampton Town in the League Cup.

"Happy to join @YTFC on loan for a month!! Can't wait to get playing some games!!," he posted on Twitter.